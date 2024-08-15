Biden, Harris announce ‘historic’ deal to cut US drug prices

1 min read

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced a “historic” deal Thursday to lower the prices of 10 key medicines for older people, in a boost for election candidate Harris’s economic messaging.

The agreement with drugmakers will save seniors in the United States $1.5 billion and the Medicare federal health insurance scheme $6 billion in the first year, Biden and Harris said in statements released by the White House.

The US announced the final prices of its first ever negotiation over prescription drugs on Thursday, with Merck’s diabetes drug Januvia seeing the steepest percentage cut at 79 percent.



The government negotiated prices for 10 of the most expensive medicines for its Medicare program serving Americans age 65 or older and the disabled, which covers 66 million people.



Those drugs include top-selling blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer and Merck & Co’s Januvia.



