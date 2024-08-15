US Democratic VP nominee Walz accepts CBS News’ offer to debate Vance on Oct. 1

1 min read

US Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz said on Wednesday he has agreed to debate his Republican rival J.D. Vance on Oct. 1, which is one of four dates proposed by CBS News for a vice presidential debate.

Vance has not said whether he would accept the Oct. 1 date.

