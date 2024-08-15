Theme
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and UAW President Shawn Fain, speaks at a campaign rally at UAW Local 900, Thursday, August 8, 2024, in Wayne, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (AP)

US Democratic VP nominee Walz accepts CBS News’ offer to debate Vance on Oct. 1

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz said on Wednesday he has agreed to debate his Republican rival J.D. Vance on Oct. 1, which is one of four dates proposed by CBS News for a vice presidential debate.

Vance has not said whether he would accept the Oct. 1 date.

