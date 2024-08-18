Blinken to visit Egypt after Israel talks in effort to advance Gaza ceasefire

1 min read

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday after talks in Israel in the hope of pushing forward a Gaza ceasefire bid, the State Department said.

Blinken, who arrived in Israel on Sunday, will meet Egyptian leaders to discuss indirect truce talks between Israel and Hamas, which are set to resume within days in Cairo, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

