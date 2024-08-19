Theme
Protestors rally for a ceasefire in Gaza outside a UAW union hall during a visit by US President Joe Biden in Warren, Michigan, US, Feb. 1, 2024. (Reuters)
White House: Officials to hold Gaza talks in Cairo this week

Reuters
1 min read

Senior officials will convene for Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Cairo before week’s end, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday, adding that US President Joe Biden was talking with regional leaders to finalize a deal.

