Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
US Air Force Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter attends flies during Chrystal Arrow 22 military drill in Adazi military base, Latvia March 11, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
US Air Force Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter attends flies during Chrystal Arrow 22 military drill in Adazi military base, Latvia March 11, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

US approves $3.5 billion sale of Apache attack helicopters to South Korea

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

The United States on Monday announced its approval of a $3.5 billion sale to South Korea of up to 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment, including missiles.

“The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sale will improve “the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said, using the US foreign policy term for the Asia Pacific region.

The State Department approved the possible sale of the helicopters to South Korea, and the DSCA on Monday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

The principal contractors for the deal will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the DSCA said.

The announcement came on the same day that Washington and Seoul began major annual joint military drills, with new exercises aimed at containing the nuclear-armed North.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise runs until August 29 and will involve thousands of military personnel.

Read more:

US helicopters hold first live-fire drills in South Korea since 2019

Poland signs $10 bln deal for US attack helicopters

Poland inks deal for 48 Patriot air-defense launchers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size