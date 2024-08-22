Theme
An F-18 fighter aircraft sits in the hanger of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, on June 22, 2024. (AFP)
US military destroys Houthi surface-to-air missile: CENTCOM

1 min read

The US military has destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile and a radar system in Yemen, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

“In the past 24 hours, US Central Command forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi surface-to-air missile and radar system in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen,” a statement from CENTCOM read.

The surface-to-air missile and radar system presented a threat to US and Coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region, according to CENTCOM.

“This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM added.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes on ships they perceive as bound to or related to Israel or the United States since November in what they say is a bid to show their support for Palestinians in the Gaza war.

But they have targeted commercial vessels that have nothing to do with Israel as well as US and British warships in the region.

