US national security adviser to visit China next week, official says

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in China next week to discuss a range of issues from Taiwan and US-China military talks to artificial intelligence, a senior administration official said on Friday.



The two officials will also discuss China’s support for Russia’s defense industry and counternarcotic efforts in the Aug. 27-29 talks in Beijing as well as the South China Sea, North Korea, the Middle East and Myanmar, the official told reporters.



