Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 15, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. (File photo: Reuters)

US national security adviser to visit China next week, official says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in China next week to discuss a range of issues from Taiwan and US-China military talks to artificial intelligence, a senior administration official said on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two officials will also discuss China’s support for Russia’s defense industry and counternarcotic efforts in the Aug. 27-29 talks in Beijing as well as the South China Sea, North Korea, the Middle East and Myanmar, the official told reporters.

Read more:

China says it monitored, warned US destroyer in Taiwan Strait

On frontline island, Taiwan president rejects China’s rule for freedom

Australia conducts first maintenance of US nuclear submarine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size