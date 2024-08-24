Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

2 min read

Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were looking Friday for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood.

The woman was hiking in Havasu Creek, about a half-mile (800 meters) from where it meets up with the Colorado River, when the flash flood struck around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was identified as 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, the National Park Service said Friday.

She had stayed overnight at a campground below the village of Supai on the Havasupai reservation near the Grand Canyon.

The flood trapped several hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls, one of a series of blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation. The area is prone to flooding that turns its iconic waterfalls chocolate brown.

Others who were stranded by the floodwaters were helped to safety, the park service said.

The agency said it’s coordinating with the Havasuapai Tribe on the rescue efforts.

