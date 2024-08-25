Hezbollah says retaliation against Israel for killing of Fuad Shukr has begun

3 min read

Hezbollah said early Sunday that it had started its retaliation against Israel for the killing of Fuad Shukr, a top military commander in the Iran-backed group, as the US-armed Israeli military said it was carrying out preemptive strikes in south Lebanon after intelligence showed an imminent threat.

This comes shortly before the top US military general’s visit to Israel in the coming days. A US official told Al Arabiya English that intelligence over the last two days signaled that Hezbollah was about to carry out a large-scale attack on Israel.

Hezbollah released a statement announcing the first part of its response to the assassination of Shukr, which included a drone attack on a “qualitative” military site to be announced at a later date in addition to rocket attacks on Iron Dome launch pads and other military sites. The statement said the group was on high alert and would retaliate for any targeting of Lebanese civilians. “These military operations will take some time to conclude, but a detailed statement will be released after on the targets and its results, God willing,” Hezbollah said.

The Israeli military said in a video posted early Sunday that “in a self-defense act to remove these threats, the [Israeli military] is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.”

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart to discuss the strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown traveled to Jordan this weekend before scheduled visits to Egypt and Israel.

According to the US official, the “truly imminent threat” from Hezbollah was obtained after Brown’s trip was already scheduled and in the works.

The Pentagon referred questions on the Israeli operations to the Israeli military. “We continue to closely monitor the situation and have been very clear that the US is postured to support the defense of Israel,” a US defense official said.

Sources familiar with the matter said that Israel informed the US ahead of the latest strikes.

Brown’s trip is meant to display the long-term US commitment to the Middle East and further his understanding of the various perspectives of the ongoing tensions, Joint Staff Spokesman Capt. Jereal Dorsey said.

He will stress the importance of deterring further escalation, protecting American forces in the region and US support of Israel’s self-defense, according to Dorsey.

“As ceasefire negotiations continue, the Chairman’s visit is reflective of the importance of reaching an agreement that returns the hostages, ends the violence, and allows the entire region to focus on the next steps toward a more secure, stable Middle East,” Dorsey said in a statement.

