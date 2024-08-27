Top US military general in Israel, visits military site near Lebanon border

4 min read

The top US military general visited the Israeli army’s northern command near the border with Lebanon on Monday, one day after cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israel threatened to plunge the region into a new phase of escalation.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon revealed new details about how it helped the Israeli army respond to hundreds of missiles and drones fired by the Lebanese militant group at military targets in the north as well as military intelligence bases near Tel Aviv.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown met with his Israeli counterpart and the Israeli defense minister in Tel Aviv on Monday to discuss the weekend attacks. Their talks also touched on the monthslong war in Gaza, with Brown emphasizing the need to minimize civilian casualties, allow humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians, and prevent the conflict from broadening.

Brown then received operational updates, held talks with senior officials in the Israeli military, and visited the army’s northern command headquarters.

“The US continues to coordinate with Israel and other allies and partners on ways to improve regional security and stability, protect US forces in the Middle East, and deter a broader conflict,” Joint Staff Spokesman Capt. Jereal Dorsey said in a statement.

A US official told Al Arabiya English that the region “dodged a bullet, for now” after the weekend attacks, which were the most intense since the start of the conflict last October.

US helps Israel defend against Hezbollah attack

Hezbollah said that it launched some 340 rockets and attack drones at various targets throughout Israel in response to last month’s killing of the group’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr.

The attack, according to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, consisted of two phases – hundreds of rockets to overwhelm the Iron Dome system before the drones were launched deep into Israeli territory.

In an unprecedented development, Nasrallah said that drones were also launched from the eastern Bekaa Valley, closer to the Syrian border.

According to Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the US was not involved in Israel’s preemptive strikes it said it carried out on Sunday morning. “We did provide some intelligence surveillance reconnaissance support (ISR) in terms of tracking incoming Lebanese Hezbollah attacks, but did not conduct any kinetic operations, as they were not required,” Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday.

Nasrallah said the Israelis began their aerial bombardment about 30 minutes prior to Hezbollah’s scheduled attack.

Following the exchange of attacks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the presence of two aircraft carrier strike groups to remain in the region.

Ryder said the US remained “well postured” to support Israel fend off attacks from Iran, Hezbollah or any other actor. But he stressed that the US was “intently focused” on de-escalating tensions in the region while trying to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

While Ryder said the US helped track incoming Hezbollah strikes without shooting any down, he asserted that the United States was prepared to use force in order to support the defense of Israel.

“In this particular situation, given the threat that was launched from Lebanese Hezbollah, there was no requirement for the US to employ any of our munitions or capabilities to help defend. In other words, Israel was able to do that with its own organic capabilities and systems. Should there have been a need for us to do that, certainly we are posed and ready to go,” he said.

Ryder said US military assets were located throughout the region “and ready to go should they have been required.” He did not elaborate further but said the ISR support provided by the US bolstered Israel’s ability to track the incoming Hezbollah attacks.

As for Iran’s promised retaliation against Israel for the assassination of a top Hamas official, Ismail Haniyeh, while he was visiting Tehran last month, Ryder said the US was still taking that threat seriously.

