Arab military attaches meet US officials at the Pentagon to discuss Mideast tensions
Arab military attaches in Washington met with US defense officials at the Pentagon on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, with tensions remaining high after the most intense cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel and the potential for an Iranian retaliation against Israel.
A US defense official confirmed a working-level meeting between military leaders and Middle East regional counterparts at the Pentagon.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The official told Al Arabiya English that these types of meetings are commonplace and said there were no more details to share.
Lebanese media outlets reported that the meeting touched on the potential Iranian retaliation against Israel. Al Arabiya English could not independently verify these reports.
Read more: Top US military general in Israel, visits military site near Lebanon border
-
What could come next after weekend strikes between Israel and Hezbollah?
For weeks, Israelis anxiously awaited Hezbollah’s response to the assassination of ...
Middle East
-
Israeli soldier injured in Hezbollah aircraft attack, military says
A “hostile aircraft” launched from Lebanon injured an Israeli soldier in northern ...
Middle East
-
White House says progress made in Gaza talks despite Israel-Hezbollah clashes
The White House said Monday that Gaza truce talks in Cairo have made progress and ...
Middle East