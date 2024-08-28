Arab military attaches meet US officials at the Pentagon to discuss Mideast tensions

1 min read

Arab military attaches in Washington met with US defense officials at the Pentagon on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, with tensions remaining high after the most intense cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel and the potential for an Iranian retaliation against Israel.

A US defense official confirmed a working-level meeting between military leaders and Middle East regional counterparts at the Pentagon.

The official told Al Arabiya English that these types of meetings are commonplace and said there were no more details to share.

Lebanese media outlets reported that the meeting touched on the potential Iranian retaliation against Israel. Al Arabiya English could not independently verify these reports.

