Kamala Harris, running mate to be interviewed by CNN on Thursday

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will sit for an interview with CNN on Thursday after weeks of demands from Republicans and members of the media for the US vice president to talk to journalists.



The interview will air at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT) on Thursday, CNN said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will be Harris’ first interview since becoming the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for re-election on July 21 following a disastrous debate performance.



CNN anchor Dana Bash will conduct the interview from the battleground state of Georgia, the network added Harris laid out some broad policy agendas at the Democratic National Convention last week, promising a middle class tax cut at home and a muscular foreign policy of standing up to Russia and North Korea.



She was expected to sit for one-one-one interviews where she will be pressed for details in the final sprint to Election Day on Nov. 5 when she faces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

