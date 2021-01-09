Location of missing Sriwijaya flight 182 found: Indonesian navy

The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.
“The coordinates have been found and have been given to all Navy vessels in the area,” he told reporters.
This is what we know about Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 based on ADS-B data.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021
Route: Jakarta to Pontianak
Callsign: SJY182
Aircraft: Boeing 737-500, PK-CLC
Take off: 07:36 UTC
Highest altitude: 10,900 feet
Last altitude: 250 feet
Signal lost: 07:40 UTChttps://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/CPzFJdsuJZ
