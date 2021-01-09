.
Location of missing Sriwijaya flight 182 found: Indonesian navy

Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 with more than 50 people on board lost contact. (Reuters)
Reuters

The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.

“The coordinates have been found and have been given to all Navy vessels in the area,” he told reporters.

