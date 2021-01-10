The number of fatalities in Belgium from the new coronavirus crossed 20,000 on Sunday, health officials said, with more than half the dead from retirement care homes.

The country, with a population of 11.5 million, has recorded 662,694 cases and 20,038 deaths since the pandemic broke out, the Sciensano public health institute said.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,926,570 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

More than 89,557,550 cases of coronavirus have been registered, according to a AFP tally released Sunday. Of these, at least 55,288,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organizations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain, AFP said.

