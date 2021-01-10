.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day: health minister

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day: health minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up
immunizations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

"At the moment we're running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day," he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.

"We've now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there's still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centers."

Read more:

Coronavirus: Ukraine's Hospitals in Ukraine grappling with surge in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: Jordan approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: Israelis protest PM Netanyahu amid third virus lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More