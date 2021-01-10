.
.
.
.
Language

French minister insists troops didn’t bomb Mali wedding fete

French Defence Minister Florence Parly speaks during a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting on February 8, 2018 at the Elysee palace in Paris. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP
French Defence Minister Florence Parly speaks during a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting on February 8, 2018 at the Elysee palace in Paris. (AFP)

French minister insists troops didn’t bomb Mali wedding fete

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Paris

Published: Updated:

France’s defense minister on Sunday denied reports that its fighter jets struck civilians at a wedding party in central Mali a week ago, saying that only extremists were targeted and hit and that she verified the information herself after claims that at least 20 civilians were killed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Some reports said that a helicopter bombed people celebrating a wedding in the village of Bounti, but Defense Minister Florence Parly said no helicopters were engaged in the January 3 strike that “eliminated several dozen jihadis.”

“There was neither a marriage, nor women nor children. It was men, exclusively,” Parly said in an interview on broadcaster France Inter. “You can say lots of things... These are facts, exact, proven, cross-checked, certified.”

Witnesses had said that at least 20 people were killed in a strike on Bounti. Hamadoun Dicko, leader of one of the largest ethnic Peuhl organizations in Mali, said witnesses described two air raids on January 3 in the village.

“I have personally lost two friends,” said Dicko, who is president of the Tabital Pulaaku Youth Association.

French military authorities had already denied any connection between the strikes and what was said to be a wedding party.

The airstrike was part of a larger operation by French troops aimed at fighting extremists in Africa’s Sahel region. Parly spoke after five French troops were killed last week in two separate attacks involving improvised explosive devices. Six other troops were wounded in a third attack. The new losses bring the total number of French deaths to 50 since France first intervened in Mali in 2013 to stop extremists who had taken control of some northern towns from advancing toward the capital, Bamako.

The losses in quick succession have raised new doubts about the efficacy of France’s Operation Barkhane, currently made up of around 5,000 troops, and whether it’s time to draw down. Parly said any decisions would come at a summit of Sahel nations in Chad next month.

French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to announce a timeframe for a possible pullback of French forces. Macron had convened a summit of Sahel nations a year ago in France to sound out partners about whether they wanted the French presence to continue.

They did, but “it’s not our calling to be in Mali eternally,” Parly said.

Read more:

France says two French soldiers killed in Mali in a second attack in less than a week

Al-Qaeda-linked group says it was behind killing of three French soldiers in Mali

Three French soldiers killed in Mali IED bombing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More