.
.
.
.
Language

Blackout in Pakistan: National power grid breakdown plunges country into darkness

A general view of a residential area is seen during a power breakdown in Karachi. (Reuters)
A general view of a residential area is seen during a power breakdown in Karachi. (Reuters)

Blackout in Pakistan: National power grid breakdown plunges country into darkness

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A breakdown in Pakistan’s national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.

“A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system,” Pakistan’s Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said efforts were underway to determine the reasons behind the situation, and asked people across the country to remain calm.

Read more:

US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy charges

Pakistan sentences Mumbai attacks mastermind Lakhvi to 5 years for terror financing

Pakistan arrests seven Shia militants, preventing potential attacks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More