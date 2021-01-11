.
.
.
.
Language

Amid political power struggle, Malaysia’s PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumors

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin smiles during a session of the lower house of parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin smiles during a session of the lower house of parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Reuters)

Amid political power struggle, Malaysia’s PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumors

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur

Published: Updated:

The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

His premiership has been occupied with managing the coronavirus pandemic, with cases surging past 135,000 total infections including 551 deaths as of Sunday.

Read more: Malaysia’s PM Muhyiddin Yassin gets reprieve from key ally in political crisis

“Rumors saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned,” Muhyiddin’s office said in a statement.

Muhyiddin took office in March and has remained in power with a slim parliamentary majority, but faces increasing pressure from the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) former ruling party, the largest bloc in his ruling pact and whose leaders are unhappy playing second fiddle to the premier’s smaller Bersatu party.

Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks to media members. (File photo: Reuters)
Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks to media members. (File photo: Reuters)



One UMNO lawmaker declared on Saturday would no longer support the government, potentially leaving Muhyiddin with a hung parliament.

Local media on Monday also reported that Muhyiddin would appoint a deputy prime minister from UMNO in a bid to stop more of their lawmakers from abandoning his coalition.

His office denied the reports.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More