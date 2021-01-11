.
.
.
.
Language

Spain court remands three suspected ISIS members

An armed Spanish policeman stands guard near Subirats, south of Barcelona, four days after the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks that killed 15 people. (AFP)
An armed Spanish policeman stands guard near Subirats, south of Barcelona, four days after the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks that killed 15 people. (AFP)

Spain court remands three suspected ISIS members

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Barcelona

Published: Updated:

A court in Spain on Monday remanded in custody three suspected members of ISIS arrested last week in Barcelona, including an Algerian man who had fought for the extremist group in Iraq.

Spanish authorities began their investigation after becoming aware just before Christmas that the “potentially dangerous” Algerian man was in Spain, police said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The man, a “jihadist” who had fought for ISIS in Iraq, was arrested at a building occupied by squatters in Barcelona’s seaside neighborhood of Barceloneta, the statement added.

Police detained two other Algerian men as part of the operation, one suspected of giving him “logistical support” in Spain and another described by police as has “acolyte”.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with European Union law enforcement agency Europol and the FBI, as well as the intelligence services of Spain and Algeria, the statement said.

The three men appeared before a court on Monday where the presiding judge ordered they be remanded in custody on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization.

Their arrest comes as the trial of three men accused of helping the extremists behind the August 2017 attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town that killed 16 people is wrapping up at a court near Madrid.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, one of which involved a van ramming people in the center of Barcelona.

While none of the three men on trial are charged with direct responsibility, they are in the dock for helping the attackers, who were all shot dead by police.

Read more:

Final witnesses take stand at Barcelona attack trial

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions clash with police in Spain’s cities

Spain: one found dead aboard boat carrying 70 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More