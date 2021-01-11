.
Cuba United States flags AP
Cuba and United States flags. (File photo: AP)

Trump administration to put Cuba back on terrorism list on Monday

Reuters

President Donald Trump’s administration will place Cuba back on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, Bloomberg News, reported citing two State Department sources.

The designation will be made on the grounds that Cuba continues to harbor American fugitives and refuses a Colombian extradition request for National Liberation Army members linked to a 2019 bombing, Bloomberg reported.

Explore More