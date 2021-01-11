.
Trump impeachment: Pelosi says Democrats plan to remove Trump over Capitol riots

A woman wearing a protective mask holds a sign during the Get him out! defend democracy rally, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 7, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman holds a sign during a rally, a day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington 

US House of Representatives Democrats plan a vote on Monday to urge Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters’ deadly storming of the Capitol, before attempting to impeach him again.

The plan, spelled out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to members on Sunday evening, came as Washington struggles to decide what to do about Trump in the 10 days before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Officials have opened at least 25 domestic terrorism investigations into Wednesday’s assault on the US Capitol, a top military officer told lawmakers, according to a House Democrat. Five people died in the rampage through the seat of government by Trump’s backers after a fiery speech denouncing the Nov. 3 election results by the Republican president.

Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Biden’s election victory, praised and egged on supporters before they laid siege to the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College vote for Biden.

Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by Trump supporters - wearing hats with his slogan and waving flags with his name - who overwhelmed security forces.

The five dead included one Capitol Police officer beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds. Another police officer involved in the building’s defense died while off duty in the days following the attack, officials said.

In her letter, Pelosi said leaders of the Democratic-led House would attempt on Monday to pass a resolution calling on Pence to activate the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to declare Trump incapable of fulfilling the duties of his office.

If Pence does not respond, Democrats would proceed with impeaching the president for a historic second time.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” Pelosi said in the letter.

“As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action,” she wrote.

Aides to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. McCarthy on Friday rejected the idea of impeaching Trump, saying it would only compound divisions within the United States.

