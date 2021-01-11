US sanctions Ukrainians over US election interference -Treasury Department

The US has imposed sanctions against seven Ukrainians and four Ukrainian entities over US election interference, according to a statement posted to the US Department of Treasury website on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US officials targeted Oleksandr Dubinsky, Dmytro Volodymyrovych Kovalchuk, Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Anton Oleksandrovych Simonenko, Andrii Telizhenko and Petro Anatoliyovich Zhuravel as well as several websites and media groups, the department notice said.

Read more:

US elections: Twitter, Facebook lock accounts, censor links to article on Biden

US elections: Democrats accuse Pompeo of using State Department to ‘smear’ Biden

US sanctions Ukraine MP, Russian individuals for election interference