US sanctions Ukrainians over US election interference -Treasury Department

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters, Washington

The US has imposed sanctions against seven Ukrainians and four Ukrainian entities over US election interference, according to a statement posted to the US Department of Treasury website on Monday.

US officials targeted Oleksandr Dubinsky, Dmytro Volodymyrovych Kovalchuk, Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Anton Oleksandrovych Simonenko, Andrii Telizhenko and Petro Anatoliyovich Zhuravel as well as several websites and media groups, the department notice said.

