German police take down ‘world’s largest darknet marketplace’

German police have taken down the “world’s largest” darknet marketplace, whose Australian alleged operator used it to sell drugs, stolen credit card data and malware, prosecutors said Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police in the northern city of Oldenburg “were able to arrest the alleged operator of suspected world’s largest illegal marketplace on the darknet, the DarkMarket, at the weekend,” prosecutors said in a statement

“Investigators were able to shut down the marketplace and turn off the server on Monday,” they added, calling it an international law enforcement operation.

Read more: Germany’s Merkel deems Trump’s Twitter ban ‘problematic’