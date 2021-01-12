Tunisia to lock down for four days from Thursday

Tunisia will impose a four-day national lockdown from Thursday, which is a national holiday, because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi said on Tuesday.

Schools will be closed from Thursday until January 24, Mehdi said.

