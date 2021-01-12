.
UK’s David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccine

British broadcaster David Attenborough. (File photo: Reuters)
UK’s David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters, London

British naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-known British figure to have received a shot as a mass inoculation program is rolled out.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Attenborough, the world’s most influential wildlife broadcaster, joins Britain’s other most famous nonagenarians, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, in having the vaccine. The royal pair were vaccinated on Saturday.

With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shuttered the economy and is rushing out vaccines in a bid to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The government plans to vaccinate the elderly, the vulnerable and frontline workers - around 15 million people - by mid-February, to ease a new strict lockdown imposed after a spike in cases to daily records.

