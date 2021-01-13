Biden names ex-ambassador Samantha Power to lead USAID

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday named Samantha Power, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, as his choice to lead the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Power will rally the international community and work with our partners to confront the biggest challenges of our time — including COVID-19, climate change, global poverty, and democratic backsliding,” his transition team said in a statement.

