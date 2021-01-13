.
Biden names ex-ambassador Samantha Power to lead USAID

US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power (C) speaks after Security Council members voted on the Iran resolution at the UN headquarters in New York on July 20, 2015. (File photo: AFP)
Samantha Power, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations. (AFP)

Reuters, Washington

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday named Samantha Power, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, as his choice to lead the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Power will rally the international community and work with our partners to confront the biggest challenges of our time — including COVID-19, climate change, global poverty, and democratic backsliding,” his transition team said in a statement.

