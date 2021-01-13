Britain on Wednesday reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test from COVID-19, a record daily toll, with another 47,525 additional cases.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The reported number of deaths exceeds the 1,325 recorded on January 8, with the number of deaths and cases soaring as Britain battles a new variant of the virus.

Read more:

Brexit, COVID-19 threaten 250,000 small UK firms: Study

Coronavirus new mutation: More than 40 countries ban travelers from UK

Coronavirus: England adds Saudi Arabia to safe travel corridor list