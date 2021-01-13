.
Coronavirus: The UK reports a record number of COVID-19 deaths

A man stands with his bike against the backdrop of the Houses of Parliament as the United Kingdom continues its lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in London on May 1, 2020. (AP)
Reuters, London

Britain on Wednesday reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test from COVID-19, a record daily toll, with another 47,525 additional cases.

The reported number of deaths exceeds the 1,325 recorded on January 8, with the number of deaths and cases soaring as Britain battles a new variant of the virus.

