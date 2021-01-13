.
.
.
.
Language

New York City to cancel business contracts with US President Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, September 23, 2019. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

New York City to cancel business contracts with US President Trump

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, New York

Published: Updated:

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

The Trump Organization profits about $17 million a year from those sites, de Blasio said.

A woman wearing a protective mask holds a sign during the Get him out! defend democracy rally, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 7, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman wearing a protective mask holds a sign during the Get him out! defend democracy rally, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 7, 2021. (Reuters)


“I’m here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio said.

It is the latest example of how the January 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president’s business interests.

The PGA of America voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Trump’s accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.

Read more:

US First Lady ‘disappointed’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot

FBI arrests US Capitol rioter photographed inside Nancy Pelosi’s office

Two US Congress members test positive for COVID-19 after Capitol riots

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More