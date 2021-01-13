.
.
.
.
Language

Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

Sudanese soldiers secure the area as Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir leaves the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor in Khartoum. (Reuters)
Sudanese soldiers. (File photo: Reuters)

Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Khartoum

Published: Updated:

An Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in a “dangerous and unjustified escalation”, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The incident “could have dangerous consequences, and cause more tension in the border area”, it added in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A decades-old dispute over al-Fashqa - land within Sudan’s international boundaries that has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers - erupted late last year into weeks of clashes between forces from both sides.

The Foreign Ministry called on Ethiopia not to repeat “such hostilities in the future given their dangerous repercussions on the future of bilateral relations between the two countries and on security and stability in the Horn of Africa”.

Spokespeople for Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry, the prime minister’s office and the military did not immediately answer phone calls and text messages requesting comment.


Ethiopia warned Sudan on Tuesday that it was running out of patience with its neighbor’s continued military build-up in a disputed border area despite attempts to defuse tensions with diplomacy.

In response, Sudan’s information minister and government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh said Khartoum did not want war with Ethiopia but its forces would respond to any aggression.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday also condemned what it called an attack by Ethiopian “gangs” in al-Fashqa on Monday, five kilometers (three miles) from the border. Five women and a child were killed, and two other women who had been harvesting crops were missing, the ministry said.

Sudan said on Dec. 31 that it had taken control of all Sudanese territory in the area. Ethiopia says Sudan took advantage of its forces being distracted by the Tigray conflict to occupy Ethiopian land and loot properties.

Read more:

Tensions rise at Sudan-Ethiopia disputed border

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume negotiations over disputed Blue Nile dam

Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia to resume talks over controversial Nile dam: SUNA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More