.
.
.
.
Language

US VP Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump

Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of the House and Senate as it convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. (AFP)
Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of the House and Senate at the Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. (AFP)

US VP Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence is ruling out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power, less than a week after the president fomented the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation. Pelosi has called on Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Trump unfit to serve.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As the House appears on the cusp of a bipartisan impeachment of Trump, Pence encouraged Congress to avoid actions to “further divide and inflame the passions of the moment” and to focus on smoothing the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Pelosi has said if Pence rejects use of the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach him. Already, at least three Republicans have said they would vote for that.

The U.S. House pressed swiftly forward Tuesday toward impeachment or other steps to forcibly remove President Donald Trump from office, even as Trump blamed Democratic foes and not himself for last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol.

The House is set to start impeachment proceedings against Trump on Wednesday.

The president faces a single impeachment charge, incitement to insurrection, for his actions surrounding the mob attack on the Capitol, the worst domestic assault on the building in the nation’s history.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House Republican, and Republican Rep. John Katko of New York said earlier Tuesday that they would vote to impeach Trump.

Read more:

Republican lawmakers support impeachment of US President Trump after Capitol riot

US President Trump says move to impeach after Capitol riot 'absolutely ridiculous'

US President Trump: 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me'

Trump takes no responsibility for US Capitol riot: All I said was totally appropriate

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More