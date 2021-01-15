FBI chief warns of ‘concerning online chatter,’ violence ahead of Biden inauguration

The FBI chief Thursday told US Vice President Mike Pence that his agency was seeing an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter about a number of events surrounding the inauguration,” which is set to take place on Jan. 20 at the Capitol.

“We’re tracking calls for potential armed protests and activity leading up to the inauguration,” FBI Director Chris Wray said during an inauguration security briefing headed by Pence.

On Jan. 6, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and wreaked havoc across Washington, DC.

The FBI has already arrested 100 individuals for “last week’s siege of the Capitol,” Wray said. He also revealed that the FBI has identified over 200 suspects connected with what many have called an “insurrection.”

“We know you who are if you’re out there, and FBI agents are coming to get you,” Wray said.

Congress has since impeached Trump. He is the only president in US history to be impeached twice. It remains unlikely that the Republican-led Senate will approve the impeachment as there is less than one week until he leaves office.

The arrests so far should serve as a “very stern warning” for anyone thinking about disrupting the inauguration or threatening the ceremony's security, Wray said.

Warning that there could be armed individuals close to the Capitol, Wray said: “Our posture is aggressive, and it’s going to stay that way through the inauguration.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure a smooth transition of power in the days to come,” he added.

Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration, breaking with tradition.

