Greece arrests suspected Syrian extremist wanted in the Netherlands

Greek riot police officers stand outside of a refugee camp in Diavata, a west suburb of Thessaloniki. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters

Greek authorities have arrested a 37-year-old Syrian asylum seeker wanted in the Netherlands for suspected terrorism offenses, a police official said on Friday.

The man arrived on the island of Samos from Turkey on Oct. 4, 2018, and was later transferred to a migrant facility near Thessaloniki where he was arrested on Wednesday under an international arrest warrant issued by Dutch authorities, according to the official.

Two earlier applications for asylum in Greece had been rejected, he added.

The unnamed man was suspected of terrorist offenses and being a member of the al-Nusra Front, a Syrian group affiliated with al Qaeda as well as migrant trafficking. Extradition procedures were underway.

Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in Greece in recent years, many fleeing the civil war in Syria.

