.
.
.
.
Language

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to at least 34: Authorities

Members of a search and rescue agency team dig through rubble after an earthquake, in Mamuju, West Sulawesi Province, Indonesia January 15, 2021. (Basarnas Sulbar via Reuters)
Members of a search and rescue agency team dig through rubble after an earthquake, in Mamuju. (Reuters)

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to at least 34: Authorities

Followed Unfollow

Agencies

Published: Updated:

At least 34 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early Friday, levelling a hospital and severely damaging other buildings, authorities said.

Ali Rahman, head of the local disaster mitigation agency said there were 26 dead in Mamuju city alone.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“That number could grow but we hope it won’t... Many of the dead are buried under rubble.”

Separately, the national disaster agency said at least eight people had died in an area south of Mamuju, a city of some 110,000 in West Sulawesi province, where the majority of deaths were confirmed.

People look at the damaged province's office of governor of West Sulawesi following an earthquake in Mamuju. (Reuters)
People look at the damaged province's office of governor of West Sulawesi following an earthquake in Mamuju. (Reuters)

Indonesia issued warnings of a potential tsunami early on Friday if more strong quakes hit Sulawesi, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the island, the chief of Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said on Friday.

Strong aftershocks could follow the earthquake, Dwikorita Karnawati said.

Karnawati told a news conference there had been at least 26 aftershocks after two strong quakes had rocked the area since Thursday afternoon.

Members of a search and rescue agency team dig through rubble after an earthquake, in Mamuju. (Reuters)
Members of a search and rescue agency team dig through rubble after an earthquake, in Mamuju. (Reuters)

Read more:

Strong 6.2-magnitude quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi kills at least 7, injures hundreds

Indonesia resumes search in Java Sea for victims, black box of crashed Sriwijaya jet

Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air strategy: Buy cheap old planes, serve neglected routes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More