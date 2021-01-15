Uganda's Bobi Wine rejects early preliminary results of presidential election

Uganda's opposition frontrunner in this week's presidential election said on Friday he rejected early preliminary results released by the electoral commission.



“We are winning,” Bobi Wine told a news conference at his home in the capital in which he alleged fraud and violence in Thursday's polls but did not provide evidence.

His claims have not been independently verified by Reuters or observers, though the United States and the European Union, which have previously deployed observation missions for Ugandan elections, did not deploy teams this time.

