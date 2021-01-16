.
.
.
.
Language

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for inciting extremism

Security officers standing guard at the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP/Pavel Golovkin)
Security officers standing guard at the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP/Pavel Golovkin)

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for inciting extremism

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Pavel Zelensky, a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was jailed by a Moscow court on Saturday until February 28 on charges of inciting extremism on the internet, according to a court statement.

His detention by the Presnensky District Court comes a day before Navalny’s planned return to Russia since being poisoned in August and evacuated to Germany where he has been recuperating.

Zelensky is a camera operator for the opposition leader’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which specializes in publishing high-impact investigations into what it says is official graft. Some of those targeted have disputed its findings and taken successful legal action.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He was detained on Friday, the head of Agora, a Moscow-based human rights group, said on social media, and will now spend over a month in pre-trial detention.

Zelensky’s case revolves around a tweet posted last October, Agora cited the camera operator’s lawyer as saying.

Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP)
Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP)

The tweet contained a photo of Irina Slavina, a Russian journalist who died after setting herself on fire in front of a branch of the Interior Ministry a day after her apartment was searched by police.

The social media post expressed anger at the government and called for people to take any feelings of protest offline.

“(We) will not give up and will help Pasha Zelensky’s family in every way possible,” Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on Twitter after the court hearing.

This handout picture posted on September 19, 2020 on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Alexei Navalny in Berlin’s Charite hospital. (Instagram account @navalny/AFP)
This handout picture posted on September 19, 2020 on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Alexei Navalny in Berlin’s Charite hospital. (Instagram account @navalny/AFP)

Read more:

Navalny supporters accuse Russia of blocking return of anti-corruption campaigner

Thousands stage anti-Kremlin protests in support of arrested governor

Amid outcry, Russia charges former journalist Ivan Safronov with treason

Navalny last week announced his plan to return to Russia on January 17, signaling his intention to continue his political struggle against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he accuses of ordering his poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent.

His return poses a conundrum for the Kremlin: jail him and risk protests, punitive Western action and creating a political martyr; or do nothing and risk looking weak.

Putin has denied the authorities tried to poison Navalny and said Russian agents would have finished the job if they had wanted him dead. The Kremlin has said it has seen no evidence Navalny was poisoned and that he is free to return to Russia at any time.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More