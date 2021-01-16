.
.
.
.
Language

Five dead and seven hospitalized after suspected nursing home gas leak in Italy

Five dead and seven hospitalized after suspected nursing home gas leak in Italy

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Milan

Published: Updated:

Five elderly residents of a nursing home near Rome have died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, with another five residents and two workers hospitalized in serious conditions, Italian media reported Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Firefighters confirmed the deadly incident in the town of Lanuvio, with the hypothesis of a gas leak.

A worker in the home found the residents and workers unconscious early Saturday, the news agency ANSA reported.

All residents and employees of the home had been tested this week for COVID-19 after one worker tested positive, with another nine residents and three staff testing positive. The residents had been scheduled to be transferred to a specialized COVID facility on Saturday.

Read more:

Italy issues new decree extending coronavirus curbs amid third wave risks

Coronavirus: Germany to start first COVID-19 vaccination in elderly homes in December

Russia retirement home fire kills 11 elderly people

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More