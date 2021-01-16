.
.
.
.
Language

Hong Kong government ‘strongly’ objects to US report critical of Beijing

A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo of the sunset at Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront as skyline buildings stand across Victoria Harbor following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong. (File photo: Reuters)
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo of the sunset at Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront as skyline buildings stand across Victoria Harbor following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong. (File photo: Reuters)

Hong Kong government ‘strongly’ objects to US report critical of Beijing

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Hong Kong

Published: Updated:

The Hong Kong government said it “strongly” objects to a US congressional report critical of Beijing’s handling of the city, calling the report “biased, politically motivated and not reflecting the truth”.

“Safeguarding national security through legislation is in line with international practice,” the government of the financial hub said in a statement late on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The annual report from the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China this week said that the “one country, two systems” framework in Hong Kong has been “dismantled”, severely undermining the rule of law and respect for human rights that the city has long enjoyed.

The report says a national security law that Beijing imposed over the summer on the former British colony directly threatens Hong Kong residents’ right to due process and their freedoms of expression and association. “The legislation is clearly meant to target, intimidate, and silence Hong Kong’s robust civil society,” it says.

Hong Kong countered that contrary to the erroneous allegations that the law undermines the “one country, two systems” framework, China “has the right to legislate for this matter” under the framework.

Read more:

Hong Kong protest-related website HKChronicles says users’ access blocked

Hong Kong media tycoon charged under security law for colluding with foreign forces

UK summons Chinese ambassador over actions in Hong Kong

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More