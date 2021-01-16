.
.
.
.
Language

Roadside bomb kills two policemen in Afghanistan: Officials

Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 20, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Roadside bomb kills two policemen in Afghanistan: Officials

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Kabul 

Published: Updated:

A roadside bomb targeting a police vehicle in the Afghan capital killed two policemen Saturday, officials said, as violence continues unabated in Afghanistan despite peace talks between the Taliban and government.

The vehicle carrying the policemen was struck by the bomb in the centre of the capital on the road to the prestigious Kabul University, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Two policemen were killed and one wounded, Faramarz said.

Violence has surged across the country in recent months, especially in Kabul which is also rocked by a new trend of targeted killings that has sown fear in the city.

The bloodshed comes even as the Taliban and government negotiators engage in peace talks to end the nearly two decade war in the country.

The two warring sides are currently in the Qatari capital Doha discussing the agenda items of the talks.

Read more:

Taliban kills at least nine Afghan security personnel: Officials

US troops in Afghanistan, Iraq cut to 2,500 each: Acting Defense Secretary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More