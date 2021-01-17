Rescuers detect signs of life from 22 trapped miners in east China

Rescuers detected signs of life Sunday from 22 gold miners trapped underground in east China, a week after the workers were cut off by an explosion, state media reported.

The blast on January 10 badly damaged the exit ladder from the mine and the communications system, leaving authorities unable to contact the workers in the mine located near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province.

Rescuers on Sunday afternoon drilled down into the mine and heard “knocking sounds,” the official Xinhua news agency said, although they still “needed confirmation.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local officials plan to lower food and telephone lines into the mine, owned by the Shandong Wucailong Investment Co. Ltd., which was under construction when the accident happened.

Two officials have been sacked over the explosion.

Read more:

Gold mine explosion in China leaves 22 trapped

Mining disaster in China’s Chongqing that killed 23 sparks safety crackdown

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

In December, 23 miners died after being trapped in a mine in the southwestern city of Chongqing - just months after 16 others died from carbon monoxide poisoning after being caught underground at another coal mine in the city.