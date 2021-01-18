.
Kremlin critic Navalny’s condition ‘unknown’ following arrest in Russia: Lawyer

Document Date: 17 January, 2021 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on board a plane before the departure for the Russian capital Moscow at an airport in Berlin, Germany January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on board a plane before the departure for the Russian capital Moscow at an airport in Berlin, Germany January 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Lawyers for Alexei Navalny on Monday said they have not been granted access to him since the Kremlin critic was detained on his return to Russia on Sunday, and that his condition was unknown.

Police detained Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, triggering a political clash with the West.

Britain on Monday demanded Russia immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said Moscow should explain how he was attacked with a chemical weapon.

“It is appalling that Alexei Navalny, the victim of a despicable crime, has been detained by Russian authorities. He must be immediately released,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“Rather than persecuting Mr Navalny Russia should explain how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil.”

Russian police detained Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home to Russia from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.


