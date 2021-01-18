Kremlin critic Navalny’s condition ‘unknown’ following arrest in Russia: Lawyer

Lawyers for Alexei Navalny on Monday said they have not been granted access to him since the Kremlin critic was detained on his return to Russia on Sunday, and that his condition was unknown.

Police detained Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, triggering a political clash with the West.



Here is a full video of his detention. pic.twitter.com/1dp9sRrOUQ — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) January 17, 2021

Britain on Monday demanded Russia immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said Moscow should explain how he was attacked with a chemical weapon.

“It is appalling that Alexei Navalny, the victim of a despicable crime, has been detained by Russian authorities. He must be immediately released,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“Rather than persecuting Mr Navalny Russia should explain how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil.”

Russian police detained Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home to Russia from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.



Read more:

Kremlin critic Navalny arrested at Moscow airport

Russia should release Navalny immediately, senior Biden aide says

Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow where he faces arrest