Russia should release Navalny immediately, senior Biden aide says

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is seen in a still image from video in Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media January 13, 2021. Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT INSTAGRAM @NAVALNY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is seen in a still image from video in Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media January 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Russia should release Navalny immediately, senior Biden aide says

Reuters

Russia should immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after returning from Germany for the first time since his poisoning last summer, one of US President-elect Joe Biden’s top aides said.

“Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable,” Jake Sullivan, Biden’s incoming White House national security adviser, said on Twitter. “The Kremlin’s attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard.”

