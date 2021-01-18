.
Russian court rules to keep Kremlin critic Navalny in jail for 30 days: Report

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media on September 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media on September 23, 2020. (Reuters)

The Associated Press, Moscow

A judge on Monday ordered Alexei Navalny to be remanded in custody for 30 days, the Russian opposition leader’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

The ruling concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police precinct where the politician was held since his arrest at a Moscow airport Sunday.

Navalny flew to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was detained at passport control at Sheremetyevo airport after flying in Sunday evening from Berlin, where he was treated following the poisoning in August.

Navalny’s arrest prompted a wave of criticism from US and European officials, adding to existing tension between Russia and West.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas noted that Navalny had returned of his own volition and said “it is completely incomprehensible that he was detained by Russian authorities immediately after his arrival.”

“Russia is bound by its own constitution and by international commitments to the principle of the rule of law and the protection of civil rights,” Maas added. “These principles must of course also be applied to Alexei Navalny. He should be released immediately.”

The politician’s allies said Monday he was being held at a police precinct outside Moscow and has been refused access to his lawyer. The court hearing into whether Navalny should remain in custody was hastily set up at the precinct itself, and the politician’s lawyers said they were notified minutes before.

“It is impossible what is happening over here,” Navalny said in video from the improvised court room, posted on his page in the messaging app Telegram. “It is lawlessness of the highest degree.”

Calls for Navalny’s immediate release have come from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and top officials of other EU nations.

