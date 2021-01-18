.
UN human rights office calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is seen in a still image from video in Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media January 13, 2021. (Courtesy of Instagram @Navalny)

Reuters, Geneva

The UN human rights office called on Monday for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is being held in a police station a day after arriving back in Russia for the first time since he was poisoned last year.

“We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Aleksei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law,” the Geneva-based rights office said in a statement on Twitter.

Russia’s prison service said opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport after returning from Germany on Sunday.

The prison service said he was detained for multiple violations of parole and terms of a suspended prison sentence and would be held in custody until a court makes a decision in his case.

