US ‘strongly condemns’ arrest of Kremlin critic Navalny: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington,DC on January 12, 2021. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington,DC on January 12, 2021. (AFP)

AFP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday the US “strongly condemns” the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained when returning to Russia for the first time since his poisoning last summer.

“The US strongly condemns Russia’s decision to arrest Aleksey Navalny,” Pompeo said in astatement.

“We note with grave concern that his detention is the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices who are critical of Russian authorities.”

