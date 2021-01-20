.
British PM Johnson looking forward to working with Biden on ‘shared priorities’

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London. (Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he looked forward to working with Joe Biden on their “shared priorities,” just hours before Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

“As I said when I spoke with him on his election as President, I look forward to working with him, and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our Transatlantic security,” Johnson said in parliament.

Johnson said he hoped Biden would join Britain in its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington as the U.S. Congress held a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on January 6, 2021. (Reuters)
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington as the U.S. Congress held a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

“When it comes to global leadership on the world stage, this country is embarking on a quite phenomenal year,” Johnson told parliament referring to Britain hosting the G7 and COP26 meetings.

He was responding to criticism by former prime minister, Theresa May, who said some of Johnson’s government’s actions had lowered Britain’s credibility in the eyes of the world.

“We hope that President Biden will join us (in setting a target to reach net zero by 2050) and of course we will work with President Biden to secure the Transatlantic alliance and NATO,” Johnson said.

