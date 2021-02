China dismisses Pompeo Uighur genocide claim as ‘outrageous lies’

China on Wednesday dismissed the United States’ declaration that Beijing was committing genocide against Uighurs and other minorities as “outrageous lies” and “poison”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying blamed Washington’s declaration of genocide on outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accusing him of fabricating “sensational false propositions” throughout his term in office.

