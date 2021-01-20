.
.
.
.
Language

EU hails ‘new dawn’ amid Biden swear-in, wants to toughen tech rules

A flag of the European Union can be seen fluttering outside the European commission headquarters in Brussels. (AFP)
A flag of the European Union can be seen fluttering outside the European commission headquarters in Brussels. (AFP)

EU hails ‘new dawn’ amid Biden swear-in, wants to toughen tech rules

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Brussels

Published: Updated:

The European Union hailed Joe Biden’s inauguration later on Wednesday as US president as a “new dawn” for Europe and the United States, while insisting US technology companies should be regulated to stop the “dark forces” of hate speech online.

The EU and the United States are the world’s top trading powers, along with China, and have close cultural, historical, business and defense ties, but Donald Trump sought to sideline the EU, championing Britain’s departure from the bloc.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Expressing relief at the end of four years of Trump’s “America First” policy, the EU’s chief executive and chairman told the European Parliament that shaping new global digital regulation together was paramount.

“This new dawn in America is the moment we’ve been waiting for,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.But she also cautioned: “This sense of relief ... should not lead us to making any illusions. Trump may be consigned to history in a few hours, but his followers remain.”

Von der Leyen said that while it might not be possible “to completely eliminate any of these dark forces” of the kind of incitement that led to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, hate speech and fake news must not be allowed to circulate freely on the internet.

“This political power, unbridled power held by the big internet giants must be reined in,” Von der Leyen said.

EU lawmakers are debating new digital policy that would have implications for Google, Facebook and Apple , but without major technology companies of its own, the European Union’s digital privacy and antitrust regulation can only go so far.

Von der Leyen proposed in her speech setting up a EU-US Common Technology Council as a first step to draw up a template for global digital regulation that others around the world could follow.

Read more:

EU hits US with tariffs, hoping Biden betters ties after strained relation with Trump

Watch: Flags out for Joe Biden ahead of inauguration

US President-elect Biden arrives at air base near DC ahead of inauguration

From regulating artificial intelligence to complex algorithms based on vast amounts of data, the EU wants restrictions that would not at the same time limit the benefits of technology, such as self-driving cars or sharing data to fight diseases.

European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits in Brussels, said transatlantic priorities should also include combating COVID-19 and climate change.

“Together, we must stand as the bedrock of the rules-based international order, working for peace, security, prosperity, freedom, human rights and gender equity,” Michel said. “Let’s build a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America and for a better world,” he told EU lawmakers.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More