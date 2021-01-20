.
.
.
.
Language

In farewell remarks, Trump says ‘movement we started is only just beginning’

trump
Trump speaks during his final address to the nation. (The White House)

In farewell remarks, Trump says ‘movement we started is only just beginning’

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Outgoing US President Donald Trump said the “movement” he started was “only just beginning,” in his farewell speech released by the White House on Tuesday.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at Noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” Trump said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was not clear which “movement” Trump was referring to. On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police. Several people were killed, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

But Trump said, “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol,” in his farewell speech, adding that “political violence” could not be tolerated.

Middle East

Trump has also touted his success in achieving “historic” peace deals in the Middle East. Trump said it was the “dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing out soldiers home.”

“I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,” Trump said.

China

As for China, Trump said the US “revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.”

He added: “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

Read more:

Top Republican senator blasts US President Trump for provoking ‘mob’ at Capitol riot

Lockdown lifted after security scare at US Capitol ahead of Biden inauguration

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More