New day in America: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday, a day which he said was one of “history and hope.”

“This is democracy’s day,” Biden said during his inaugural speech. “We have much to repair ... and much to gain,” he said from the steps of the US Capitol.

“We have never, ever, ever, ever failed in America when we’ve acted together. Let’s begin to listen to one another, hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another...”

“Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war. We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured,” he said in an apparent dig at his predecessor.

Biden extended a hand to those who did not vote for him and said, “If you still disagree, so be it. That’s democracy.”

But, he added, “Hear me clearly … I will be a president for all Americans.”

“I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support as those who did,” he said.

Earlier, Biden tweeted that it was a “new day in America” shortly after attending a mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington.

Alliances around the world

Biden said that the US had been tested, but “we've come out stronger for it.”

“We will repair our alliances and engage with the world, once again,” the US president said.

Trump has been accused of disrupting Washington’s ties with traditional allies, including European states.

Absent Trump

Outgoing President Donald Trump left the White House earlier and headed to his resort in Florida. Trump left behind a farewell letter to his successor, despite being the first president in modern history to skip his successor’s inauguration.

The US capital was exceptionally empty Wednesday after a “Green Zone” was set up to prevent security incidents. This came after the Jan. 6 riot and raiding of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Trump, who was impeached for a second time by Congress last week, has claimed that the presidential election was rigged and “stolen” by Biden and the Democrats.

President-elect Joe Biden is joined his wife Jill Biden as they celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP)
Biden and Harris were sworn in in front of the US Capitol building.

Later Wednesday, Biden is expected to sign at least 15 executive orders to reverse several Trump-era policies. This includes the notorious Muslim travel ban, reentering the Paris Climate Deal, and coronavirus response policies.

Biden is also expected to send a bill to Congress that would allow millions of illegal immigrants living in the US to have a road to citizenship.

Making history

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made history after becoming the first female vice president and the first Black vice president in the US.

Harris, 56, was most recently a senator from California. She took the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Vice-President Kamala Harris during the swearing-in ceremony, Jan. 20, 2021. (Reuters)
And Biden will make history by becoming the oldest US president. He is 78 years old.

