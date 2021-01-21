.
Russia detains ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny after she called for public protest

Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol attends a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election and release protesters, who were detained during recent demonstrations, in Moscow, Russia August 31, 2019.
Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol attends a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election and release protesters, who were detained during recent demonstrations, in Moscow, Russia, on August 31, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Russian police on Thursday detained Lyubov Sobol, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, her lawyer said, after she urged Navalny’s supporters to take to the streets on Saturday to call for his release.

Her lawyer gave no reason for her detention in a short post on Twitter, but authorities have said the planned protests are illegal and that they will take action against people who encourage others to go.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was detained at the weekend and later jailed for alleged parole violations after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned by a military grade nerve agent.

